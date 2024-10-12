Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Spain On National Day
10/12/2024 3:08:36 AM
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its
congratulations to Spain on the occasion of its National Day.
The message was shared via the official X account of the
Azerbaijani MFA, Azernews reports.
