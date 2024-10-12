عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Spain On National Day

Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Spain On National Day


10/12/2024 3:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its congratulations to Spain on the occasion of its National Day.

The message was shared via the official X account of the Azerbaijani MFA, Azernews reports.

MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772079


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search