House Speaker Johnson Says Has No“Appetite” For Further Funding Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson is unwilling to continue funding Ukraine's effort to repel Russian aggression.

That's according to Punchbowl News , Ukrinform reports.

“I don't have an appetite for further Ukraine funding, and I hope it's not necessary,” said Johnson.“If President wins, I believe that he actually can bring that conflict to a close.”

The House Speaker went on to suggest that, in his understanding, Donald Trump would call Russian President Vladimir and“tell him that this is enough”.

Orbán backs's claims of peace in Ukraine 'before inauguration'

“And I think everybody around the world is weary of this, and they want it to be resolved. So whatever the terms are, I'm not sure, but I think if Kamala Harris is president, I don't think it ends, and that's a desperate and dangerous scenario,” Johnson told the outlet.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in April 2024, Mike Johnson put a bill on the House floor to send $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. Conservative hardliners immediately triggered a motion to vacate, which the Republican Speaker beat back with the help of Democrats.

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump following a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York expressed confidence he could broker a fair agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the war if elected.

NATO Secretary General:“stop worrying aboutpresidency”

“We want to have a fair deal for everybody,” Trump stressed.

When asked what he means by a "fair" deal, Trump said it was too early to provide details, calling the situation "a complicated puzzle" that will be solved in time.