Israel Observes Yom Kippur Amid Lebanon Strikes, Hezbollah Issues Warning To Jews: 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jews in Israel have started observing the Yom Kippur fast – the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day of the Jewish calendar – amid the being allegedly carried out by Lebanon. According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.

In a post on X, IDF stated,“Since the beginning of the Yom Kippur fast, multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon. A short while ago, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel. The UAVs were monitored from the moment they crossed the Lebanese border. A hit on a civilian building was identified and one UAV was intercepted.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has warned the Israelis to stay away from Army sites in the residential areas in the north. As the war between Israel and Hamas' ally Hezbollah Lebanon intensifies, here's a list of 10 things that have happened in the past 24 hours:

Israel shut down late on Friday afternoon for Yom Kippur amid the alleged Lebanon airstrikes. This is the first time since 1973 that Israel is engaged in an active war on the Holy Day.Over 120 rockets were fired at Israel in the first hours of the holiday, sending the Israeli Army in huddle.While most rockets were intercepted, several rockets fell in open areas and caused fire. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.Special alert systems were placed to warn the people amid near-constant rocket fire and ongoing tensions with Iran.Currently, Israeli troops are fighting in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.Lebanese militant group Hezbollah issued a warning to Israelis, advising them to avoid Israeli military sites located in residential areas in the northern region of the country.Meanwhile, the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said new explosions hit its headquarters, injuring two peacekeepers a day after Israeli forces targeted the same position and struck central Beirut.After scattered strikes, Israel has escalated its campaign against Hezbollah with heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion at the border.Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas' ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, displacing 90 per cent of the population.