Russia Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 425 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, the invasion force launched 425 strikes targeting 11 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian launched eight on Zaporizhzhia, Tavriysk, Yurkivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne," reads the official's post on Telegram.

Women aged 55 and 22, and an 11-year-old girl were in the attack in Zaporizhzhia, where a household was destroyed.

In addition, 205 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.

Lobkove, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne were subjected to 14 rounds of MLRS fire.

Also, Russia fired off 198 artillery rounds at Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

Thirty reports came in on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions rocked the regional center of Zaporizhzhia overnight Saturday.