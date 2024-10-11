Ratan Tata, A Giant Of Global Industry, Has Died At 86

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ratan Tata, who has died at the age of 86 , was a giant of global whose interests included cars, steel, hotels, and tea. But he was also hailed as a visionary whose work went far beyond the business world, through his company's commitment to social causes .

As the head of Tata Group , an Indian business empire founded over 150 years ago, Tata became deeply intertwined with India's corporate growth and societal development. And he was instrumental in expanding the group's global presence.

One of his most notable achievements was buying the British tea company Tetley for £271 million in 2000 , making Tata one of the largest tea companies in the world.

It was a bold step towards transforming the Tata group from an Indian powerhouse into a global player. So too was the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008.

Despite the motoring company's financial struggles at the time, Tata saw potential in the British brand. He oversaw significant investment in technology and design, and his gamble paid off. New models gained global recognition and Tata Motors became a major force in motoring.