Azerbaijan's Exports To Bulgaria Surge Significantly

10/12/2024 3:08:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

During January-August 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria increased by 42.8%, surpassing $410.5 million, Azernews reports citing to the State Customs Committee.

Export-Import Breakdown:

  • Azerbaijan's exports to Bulgaria: $386.2 million (+44%)
  • Bulgaria's exports to Azerbaijan: $24.29 million (+26.5%)

In the first eight months of 2024, Bulgaria's share in Azerbaijan's total trade turnover reached 1.32%, reflecting a 0.52 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year.

AzerNews

