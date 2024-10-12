Azerbaijan's Exports To Bulgaria Surge Significantly
Date
10/12/2024 3:08:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
During January-August 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan
and Bulgaria increased by 42.8%, surpassing $410.5 million,
Azernews reports citing to the State Customs
Committee.
Export-Import Breakdown:
Azerbaijan's exports to Bulgaria: $386.2
million (+44%)
Bulgaria's exports to Azerbaijan: $24.29
million (+26.5%)
In the first eight months of 2024, Bulgaria's share in
Azerbaijan's total trade turnover reached 1.32%, reflecting a 0.52
percentage point increase compared to the same period last
year.
