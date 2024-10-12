Chunky Panday, Johny Lever Bunk Work For Evening Walks And Laughs In English Countryside

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) actors Chunky Panday and Johny Lever, who are currently shooting for Housefull 5 in the UK, took some time off for an evening walk in the“English countryside.”

Chunky took to Instagram, where he shared a featuring the two walking down a picturesque road by the sea. The two actors are seen smiling as they walk and even pose for some pictures.

“Evening Walks and Laughs with the King @iam_johnylever. English countryside #housefull5,” Chunky wrote as the caption and added the song Mohammed Rafi's song“John Jani Janardhan” from the 1981 film“Naseeb” starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The cast of“Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandes among others, are shooting on cruise for over 45 days.

It was reported earlier this month that the sail will commence from London and make stops in France, Spain, before returning to the UK.

Others in the shoot include names such as Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Akashdeep, Nikitin Dheer, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet and more.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani,“Housefull 5” is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film“Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

It had a larger star cast with names such Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.