Chennai Train Accident: Special Train For Stranded Passengers Of Mysuru Darbhanga Exp, 12 Trains Diverted Top Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai train accident : Restoration work is currently underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations of Chennai Division after 12-13 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were derailed upon colliding with a stationary goods train, on October 10 at 8:30 pm.

19 people have been injured. No casualties have been reported so far, stated reports. Several long journey trains including the Jan Shatabdi Express was cancelled following the accident. Mint brings you a lowdown of what we know about the Chennai train accident so far:

Chennai train accident: Top Updates

A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway station at 4:45 am.

The stranded passengers were provided with food, and water, said railway officials, reported PTI.

Following the collision, a parcel van from the goods train burst into flames, and 13 coaches were derailed.

Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was speeding at 75 kmph, when it entered the loop line and collided with the rear of the goods train standing at the same line.

Over 95 per cent of the passengers had been evacuated, said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity of the Railway Board.“ More than 95 per cent passengers have been evacuated from the affected coaches and so far we haven't received any information about any casualty or grievous injury," said Dilip Kumar, reported PTI.

Newly appointed Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the affected passengers around 12:30 am at night, after they were shifted to the nearby hospital.