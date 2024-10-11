Fuel Shortage For Russian Forces In Feodosia Following Strike On Oil Depot Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Feodosia, located in temporarily occupied Crimea, a fuel shortage has arisen for the Russian following a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the marine oil terminal on October 7. In response, the occupying forces are setting up mobile fueling stations that frequently change locations.

This is according to a Telegram report from the partisan group ATESH, Ukrinform relays.

"ATESH agents are tracking the active movement of military fuel trucks across Crimea. The destruction of the oil depot in Feodosia has led to a serious fuel shortage for the Russian forces. Occupying troops are setting up mobile fueling stations and relocating them frequently to avoid further strikes," the post reads.

The Russian high command has reportedly issued orders to limit the time fuel storage points remain in one location to no more than 10–12 hours.

ofonin

"This situation demonstrates that the destruction of large-scale infrastructure critically impacts both the supply chain and the Russian forces' ability to carry out military operations," the Telegram channel noted.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a successful strike on the marine oil terminal in occupied Feodosia on the night of October 7, causing fires in at least three storage tanks, which continued to burn as of October 8.