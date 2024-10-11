Dangbei Announces Projector Deals For October Prime Day 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dangbei Projectors | Prime Big Deal Days

Dangbei DBOX02 (Mars Pro 2) 4K Laser Projector

Dangbei Atom TV Mini Laser Projector

Dangbei N2 Home Projector

Dangbei offers deep discounts across the entire range of home theater projectors from October 8-14.

- Dangbei OfficialTUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dangbei , an innovator in smart entertainment, has unveiled special projector deals for October Prime Day on its official website newsroom. In addition to the official deal days on October 8 and 9, Dangbei has announced that customers can enjoy savings of up to $540 on a selection of projector models until October 14. For people who are upgrading their home theater experience, seeking a compact and bright mini projector, or looking for budget-friendly options, Dangbei offers a wide range of choices at reduced prices. Here is a brief overview:Dangbei DBOX02 4K Laser ProjectorAs the world's first Google TV 4K laser projector licensed by Netflix, the Dangbei DBOX02 (Dangbei Mars Pro 2) is a projector crafted for home theater, offering 4K UHD clarity and high brightness. It delivers vibrant and detailed images in both dimly lit bedrooms and well-lit environments, making it suitable for various uses, including movie nights, gaming sessions, and live sports viewing.Key Features:- Brightness: 2450 ISO lumens- Resolution: 4K UHD- Picture Size: 60” to 200”- Audio: 2×12W powerful speakers- Apps: 10,000+, including official Netflix- Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2- Advanced: 3D, MEMC, Game Mode, HDR10+ supportPricing and Offers:Customers can save $540/£341 on the Dangbei DBOX02, now priced at $1359/£1449. The offer includes a free gimbal desktop stand in the US; a free pair of 3D glasses in the UK.Amazon US:US official website:Amazon UK :Dangbei Atom Mini Projector with Google TVAs Dangbei's thinnest and lightest projector, the Atom easily fits into a suitcase for business trips or vacations. Despite its compact size, the Atom delivers laser-bright images at 1,200 ISO lumens, a high brightness level for projectors of its kind.Key Features:- Brightness: 1200 ISO lumens- Resolution: 1080p Full HD- Picture Size: 40” to 180”- Apps: 10,000+, including official Netflix- Form Factor: 1.87-inch (4.75 cm) thick, 2.82 lb (1.28 kg)Pricing and Offers:Customers can save $220/£200 on the Dangbei Atom, now priced at $679/£699. The offer includes a free carrying case in the US; a free pair of 3D glasses in the UK.Amazon US:US official website:Amazon UK:Dangbei N2 1080p Projector Licensed by NetflixThe Dangbei N2 projector is a more budget-friendly choice for an immersive viewing experience, especially for Netflix enthusiasts. With native 1080p resolution, built-in Netflix, and an intuitive interface, it provides instant movie-night enjoyment for any space.Key Features:- Brightness: 400 ISO lumens- Resolution: Native 1080p- Picture Size: 45” to 120”- Contrast Ratio: 2000:1- Built-in Apps: Official Netflix, YouTube, Prime VideoPricing and Offers:Customers can save $220/£160 on the Dangbei N2, now priced at $279/£279. The offer includes a free streaming dongle in the US.Amazon US:US official website:Amazon UK:For more details, visit their website and read the blog post now:About DangbeiDangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.In China, Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Dangbei ranks among the Top 3 brands in e-commerce sales value for domestic smart projectors and holds the No.1 position in terms of sales volume for laser projectors. Learn more at dangbei.

Dangbei PR

Dangbei

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.