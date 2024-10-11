عربي


Kazakhstan Is Ready To Increase Exports To Turkmenistan By $ 120 Million

10/11/2024 3:12:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called his official visit to Ashgabat an important step to bring interstate relations to a qualitatively new level, Azernews reports

During extensive negotiations with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan stated that his country is ready to expand exports to Turkmenistan in the total amount of 120 million dollars for 80 commodity items.

"I consider it important to direct the efforts of representatives of large commercial and national companies of the two countries to implement real projects in industry, construction, logistics, communications and other areas of the economy," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the signing of the "Intergovernmental Agreement on attracting and mutual protection of investments" will give an additional impetus to the development of economic cooperation between the countries.

MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108771264


AzerNews

