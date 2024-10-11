Kazakhstan Is Ready To Increase Exports To Turkmenistan By $ 120 Million
By Alimat Aliyeva
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called his
official visit to Ashgabat an important step to bring interstate
relations to a qualitatively new level, Azernews
reports
During extensive negotiations with President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
stated that his country is ready to expand exports to Turkmenistan
in the total amount of 120 million dollars for 80 commodity
items.
"I consider it important to direct the efforts of
representatives of large commercial and national companies of the
two countries to implement real projects in industry, construction,
logistics, communications and other areas of the economy," the
President of Kazakhstan said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the signing of
the "Intergovernmental Agreement on attracting and mutual
protection of investments" will give an additional impetus to the
development of economic cooperation between the countries.
