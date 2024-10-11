Head Of Ombudsman Office Highlights Women's Rights And Gender Equality At OSCE Conference
Date
10/11/2024 3:12:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Aydın Safikhanli, Head of the Office of the Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressed
the OSCE Human Dimension conference on "Tolerance and
Discrimination," focussing on eliminating cases of violence against
women, and spoke at the 10th plenary session dedicated to gender
equality issues, Azernews reports.
During his speech, the Head of the Office stated that
comprehensive measures have been implemented in Azerbaijan to
eliminate violence against women, institutional mechanisms have
been created, and new national action plans have been adopted.
Aydın Safikhanlı, who provided information about the activities
of the country's Ombudsman in protecting women's rights and
promoting gender equality, noted that the Ombudsman institution
collaborates closely with state bodies, international
organisations, and non-governmental organisations in this field. He
also highlighted that educational initiatives are being implemented
across the country to create a gender-sensitive learning
environment.
Stating that armed conflicts in various regions of the world
have a serious impact on the provision of women's rights, the Chief
of Staff noted that women's rights have been grossly violated due
to Armenia's policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing against
Azerbaijan.
About 4,000 people, including 267 women, were reported missing
in the First Garabagh War, and it was emphasised that there were
significant casualties among civilians, including women and
children, due to attacks on densely populated cities and other
settlements during the Second Garabagh War.
The Head of the Office also noted that mines were buried in
Azerbaijani territory during the occupation, posing a threat to the
lives and health of civilians, including women, and presenting a
serious obstacle to the safe return of former IDPs to the liberated
territories, as well as to large-scale reconstruction efforts.
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108771261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.