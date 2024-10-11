Moi Thwarts Massive Alcohol Smuggling Operation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT. Oct 11 (KUNA)-- The of Interior announced on Friday that the Department for Combating Drugs and Alcohol succeeded in arresting two citizens, one of whom is an officer in the Ministry of Interior, and four Asians involved in promoting a large quantity of imported alcoholic beverages.

A press statement said the operation resulted in seizing about 3,000 bottles of imported alcohol, hashish, and cash of money in the national currency and the US dollar.

The value of the seized items is estimated at 200,000 Kuwaiti dinars.

The Ministry has stressed that no one is above the law that will be applied to everyone without exception. (end)

