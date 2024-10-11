Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Paver Spacer (MBQ-5001)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a adjustable paver spacer that would allow concrete or clay pavers to be consistently aligned in any landscaping area," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the LANDSCAPE PAVER SPACER. My design would eliminate the need to remove the spacers after placing the pavers while also allowing for the spacing between pavers to be easily adjusted during placement."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for landscaping paver spacers. In doing so, it allows the user to create simple to complex patterns with pavers. As a result, it ensures the concrete or clay pavers are aligned in a consistent manner. It also eliminates the need to remove the spacers and allows for 1-inch to 3-inch adjustable space between pavers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homeowners and landscapers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-5001, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED