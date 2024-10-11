How To Spoof Pokémon GO On An Iphone Without A PC? (Ios 18 Supported)

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Tenorshare is excited to announce the release of version 2.10.0 of their widely-used iAnyGo app. This update brings significant enhancements designed to improve game user experience, allowing players to spoof Pokémon GO on iOS 18 without a computer.







“With iAnyGo iOS App version 2.10.0, these major updates offer a better experience in Pokémon GO. Users can now instantly access Field Research tasks with just one click, easily locate nearby Pokémon GO routes, and customize the number of PokéStops on their routes. Try iAnyGo iOS App , the players can play Pokémon GO without physically moving,” said Tenorshare's CEO when discussing the new features.

WHAT'S NEW IN IANYGO 2.10.0?

A Fresh Look for iAnyGo iOS App

iAnyGo App 10.0 brings a complete UI overhaul, featuring a sleek and modern design. The newly revamped interface ensures that users can easily navigate the app and enjoy a more streamlined, user-friendly experience.

Easily Find Pokémon Go Routes Near Me

iAnyGo iOS App now offers Pokémon Go Routes Feature. As we all know, the official task routes are pre-existing routes in Pokémon. The users can easily find Pokémon GO routes near them and obtain Zygarde Cells, which are used to upgrade special Pokémon.

Customize PokéStops Route Numbers

In response to user feedback, iAnyGo App 10.0 now supports customized PokéStops route numbers, allowing users to adjust the number of PokéStops on a route. This feature reduces the time it takes to generate a route, giving users greater control over how they explore their environment.

Access to Field Research Tasks

One of the standout new features is the ability to instantly view and accept Field Research task lists. It simplifies the process of identifying nearby tasks, making it easier for users to stay on top of in-game objectives. The data for the Field Research feature is only available in Taiwan.

HOW TO SPOOF POKÉMON GO ON IPHONE WITHOUT PC

Using the iAnyGo iOS app is simple, even for first-time users. Just follow these three steps. Get iAnyGo iOS App now!

Step 1: Download the iAnyGo iOS app. When installing it for the first time, you'll need a computer. After that, you can reset the app's validity every seven days. You won't need a computer after the initial setup.

Step 2: Open the iAnyGo app, choose“Change Location,” enter your desired coordinates, and and simulate movement to easily find nearby Pokémon GO routes, allowing you to spoof Pokémon GO on iPhone without PC.

Learn more:

PRICING FOR IANYGO IOS APP

1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

1 Year/1 Device: $79.99

Lifetime/1 Device: $99.99

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare specializes in iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, focusing on core technology research. It is a leading software provider with millions of users that use its tools related to data transfer, data recovery, system repair, unlocking phones, and many more.

