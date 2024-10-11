Exploring Back-To-School Skincare With ELLA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're facing a new term or a new beginning, it will feel better with Best Skincare ! These are ELLA's favorite back-to-school skincare tips, tricks and trends.

Feel your best with ELLA's guide to back-to-school skincare

Ella collection for Women by Best Skincare

It's not officially fall yet, but it sure feels like it! For many people, September means getting ready for a change in seasons, getting used to a whole new routine, and often, just getting busier! These go-go-go conditions can make it way too easy to neglect your skincare routine, leaving your face feeling way below its best. That's why we're sharing ELLA's

favourite back-to-school skincare tips: because even when you're busy, there's still time to feel beautiful.

Falling for fall skincare trends and getting moisture for all day

Let's start with September itself. For many skincare girlies out there, fall means it's time to put on a cute chunky sweater, order a pumpkin spice latte (or PSL, for you connoisseurs) and head to the nearest apple orchard. But fall is also a great time to check in on your skincare and adjust it, especially if you live in a colder climate.

Generally, fall and winter mean drier air outdoors and outdoors-and drier skin, too. That means that one of the first things to check in on is what moisturizer to use in the autumn . If you want to prevent itchy, flaky skin, it's important to make sure your skin is getting the right moisture for all day...and all night. If you're still using a single lightweight moisturizer before you wake up and before you go to sleep, fall is the perfect time to double the moisture, and invest in a thicker night cream that can give your skin the extra boost of hydration it needs while you get some well-earned ZZZZZZZZs.

What to keep your skin feeling hydrated and comfortable, even into the fall? ELLA's hydrating day-time moisturizer for women is infused with Jojoba oil and is lightweight enough to wear under makeup, so you can face the day ahead feeling fresh and ready.

It may be cold, but back-to-school skincare still means slathering on the SPF!

When the sun's beating down on your head and neck in the summer, it's easy to remember to put on sunscreen. When you're layering a beanie, a sweater, a scarf, and a jacket, it's a little less obvious.

But even under all those layers, your face is still exposed to the sun.

It's never time to slack on the SPF. According to a report cited by Sun Blocked , Refinery29's awareness campaign about the dangers of tanning, "80% of UV rays can penetrate cloud cover". Even in the winter, it's important to wear sunscreen or an SPF moisturizer to protect yourself against the main risks of sun damage, including premature aging and skin cancers.

Watch the retinol!

Retinol has been a hot skincare trend for a while now. It's famous for its anti-aging properties and ability to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and it's a great addition to your skincare routine-but only at night! Avoid all skincare products with retinol

during the day, even if you're not leaving the house, as this product can increase sun damage and potentially harm your skin when exposed to UV rays.

A safe way to integrate retinol into skin care for women is in your night cream. Usually designed to be thicker and even more hydrating than day creams, night cream infused with the benefits of retinol

is a great way to protect your skin-and bonus points if it's a night cream infused with anti-oxidants, too!

To exfoliate in winter, or not to exfoliate in winter?

If you're feeling flaky long before the snow falls, you may be tempted to exfoliate all day, every day as part of your back-to-school skincare routine-and we get it! There's nothing quite like the squeaky-clean feeling a freshly scrubbed face.

But that doesn't mean you should over-do it. In the colder months, it's more important than ever to be kind to your skin, and to treat it extra gently. Especially if it's already sensitive. Overdoing exfoliation can strip your skin of its protective oil barriers altogether, leaving you feeling far itchier and drier than you originally did.

However, this also doesn't mean you shouldn't do anything to remove dead skin cells from your face; it just means that you should do it with care, and you should understand how to exfoliate in the fall.

Keep your exfoliation routine to one to three days per week at the most, and give your skin time to recover in between; additionally, make sure that you're using a gentle, manual scrub that isn't too irritating, and use gentle pressure when you're rubbing it over your skin.

Treat yourself to back-to-school skincare with ELLA's Rainbow Soufflé Salt Scrub ! It smells just as delicious as it sounds, and even more importantly than the soothing power of aromatherapy, it's packed with vitamins, minerals and essential oils that leave your skin feeling moisturized and oh-so-soft. And the best part? It's a women's facial

scrub that exfoliates and moisturizes, AND it's good enough to use on your whole body.

The most important fall skincare tip: stick to your routine!

So, you've adjusted your routine for fall...now what? As the days get shorter, darker and colder, it can be tempting to throw in the towel on the skincare and get lazy: after all, you're not going anywhere anyway, right? Wrong!

Just like it's important to keep up with other forms of self-care-like getting exercise and seeing friends-in the fall, it's super important to keep up your skincare, even if it's just a simple three-step skincare routine . This won't just keep your skin feeling healthy and moisturized; it will also help you keep feeling your best!

Fall skincare for the fellas

Let's face it: women aren't the only ones who get dry, flaky skin when it's chilly out. And at Best Skincare, we've got it covered. Our moisturizing skincare for men collection, SAVAGE , is a great way for men to keep up their skincare and beard care when it's cold outside, and even get a little extra moisture in there, too. Whether it's a simple pH balancing moisturizer , a conditioning shaving cream

to boost daily grooming, or a full three-piece suite of skincare , SAVAGE and ELLA have everyone covered.

Wondering how to make the best of back-to-school skincare this fall, and how to create a hydrating routine for the months to come? Check out our skincare products today to explore our collection of hydrating moisturizers for women, luxurious masques and scrubs, and essentials like eye cream and toners.

