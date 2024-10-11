Egyptian Gas Company Secures Contract To Deliver Natural Gas To Homes In Romania

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's natural distribution company, Town Gas, has secured contracts to manufacture and deliver pressure reduction stations in Egypt and to connect homes and other facilities to the gas grid in Romania, marking the first time an Egyptian company will work in this field in Europe.

The agreements were signed during the Romanian-Egyptian Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation and the Business Forum in Bucharest. The contracts were signed by Mohamed Fathi, Chairperson of Town Gas, and Horatiu Sebastian Calugar, chief executive of CIS GAS, a Romanian gas company.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Stefan Radu, Romania's Minister of Economy and Tourism. The Egyptian delegation was led by Yassin Mohamed, managing director of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) representing Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi.

Mohamed highlighted the strong partnership between Egyptian and Romanian gas companies, stating,“The development of cooperation with our Romanian partners, Trans Gas and Ciz Gas, is a testament to the excellent relationships and extensive experience of Egyptian natural gas companies and their skilled workforce, making them well-qualified to participate in natural gas distribution projects outside Egypt. We have developed strategic partnerships with these companies.”

Town Gas has been accredited by the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) to implement natural gas distribution projects.

The contracts mark a significant milestone for Egypt's natural gas sector and demonstrate the country's commitment to expanding its reach in the global energy market.