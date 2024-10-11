Andrew Wommack Ministries And Charis Bible College Release Statement Regarding Cripple Creek Mine Accident

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AWM Logo

The Mollie Kathleen Mine is a former mine turned into a destination that takes guests on a vertical descent 100 floors below ground.

- AWM Official StatementWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, located just minutes from Cripple Creek, CO released an official statement today regarding the Cripple Creek Mine accident in Colorado.OFFICIAL STATEMENT (QUOTE)"We are praying for the family and friends of the individual who lost their life during yesterday's elevator failure at the Cripple Creek Mine," said a ministry spokesperson. We can only imagine what they must be going through and will continue praying for them, as well as for those who were injured during the accident."Although this is certainly an incredibly heartbreaking situation, Sheriff Mikesell and the team of first responders who rescued the trapped tour groups worked quickly to get them out. Thank you to all those who assisted in this essential rescue. (UNQUOTE)One person died, four were injured and 23 rescued after an equipment malfunction during tours Thursday of the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office .ABOUT ANDREW WOMMACK:Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God's Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing God's unconditional love and grace. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television program, broadcast nationally and internationally, and through GospelTruth, his internet television network.ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGECharis Bible College was founded by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the ministry. Andrew's vision is to transform the body of Christ's perception of God by equipping and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, Charis Bible College has more than fifty campuses worldwide. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege, on Facebook, or Twitter.

