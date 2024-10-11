Aventura Mayor Howard S. Weinberg Rejoins Condo/HOA Law Firm Association Law Group (ALG)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Mayor, Howard S. Weinberg, has rejoined his previous law firm, Association Law Group (ALG), as Of-Counsel. Mr. Weinberg is currently serving in his first term as Mayor of the City of Aventura and has launched innovative initiatives including "Hero Housing" for Aventura teachers and police, which is scheduled to break ground in 2025. Mr. Weinberg received his business degree from the University of Miami,

his master's degree in from Georgetown University, and his juris doctor degree from Boston University. Mayor Weinberg has more than 30 years of legal experience and will be focusing on ALG's government affairs work for clients.

Ben Solomon, Esq. and Mayor Howard S. Weinberg

"We are thrilled to have Mayor Weinberg working with ALG again. Howard is a terrific asset to our firm and our clients," stated Managing Partner, Ben Solomon.

ALG serves as general counsel to hundreds of condominiums and HOAs throughout Florida. The Firm recently expanded by adding five (5) additional new attorneys dedicated to representing non-profit associations. The Firm is also opening its new, state-of-the-art executive offices on the entire 52nd floor of Panorama Tower in Brickell/Miami by the end of the year, providing a first-class experience for its attorneys, staff, and clients in the tallest building in Florida. The Firm also has offices located in Aventura, Ft. Lauderdale, and Boca Raton.

For more information on Association Law Group (ALG), please visit the Firm's website at or contact the Firm at [email protected] .

