After Sunday's' Aggression,' Al Houthis Threatened Israel With 'Responses It Cannot Bear.

Al Houthi group threatened Israel, stating that its "aggression" against "civilian facilities" in the city of Al Hudaydah, western Yemen, will not go unanswered with "responses it cannot bear." This was announced in a statement from the Supreme Council of the Yemeni group, published by Al

Houthi-run news agency, Saba. The council condemned the "brutal Israeli aggression on Al Hudaydah," which targeted civilian facilities for the second time in the province along the Red Sea coast. It added that while they are aware that this enemy disregards international laws and norms, such barbarity places them in front of responses they cannot withstand, without providing further details.

The statement emphasized that the Israeli aggression aims to increase the suffering of the Yemeni people and to deter Yemen from its supportive stance towards the Palestinian people and their just cause, which they claim has not been achieved. Al Houthi council emphasized that "the Israeli aggression will only increase the Yemeni people's determination to continue supporting the Palestinian people and to defend themselves." On Sunday, the group reported that four martyrs and 49 injuries resulted from Israeli airstrikes on two ports and two power stations in Al Hudaydah.

The Israeli army stated that "dozens of aircraft targeted military sites belonging to Al Houthi group in Ras Issa and Al Hudaydah areas in Yemen." They claimed to have attacked "power generation stations and a port used for weapon transfers" in response to recent Houthi attacks on Israel. The strikes on Yemen followed Al Houthi launch of two ballistic missiles on Friday and Saturday, which the Israeli army reported intercepting. This came just two days after an Israeli airstrike targeted leaders of Hezbollah in Beirut, resulting in the assassination of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders, raising fears of a regional war. In solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7, 2023, Al Houthi group began targeting Israeli or related shipping vessels in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since November, in addition to sporadic attacks on Israel.

Since October 8, Lebanese and Palestinian factions, particularly Hezbollah, have engaged in daily exchanges of fire with the Israeli army across the Blue Line, resulting in at least 1,764 martyrs, including children and women, and 8,808 injured, according to Anadolu Agency's monitoring of official data. These factions are also demanding an end to the war waged by Israel, supported by the U.S., on Gaza, which has left over 137,000 Palestinian martyrs and injured, most of whom are children and women, along with more than 10,000 missing, amid massive destruction and a devastating famine, marking one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.



