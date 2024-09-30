Israel Strikes Beirut Residential Area In A First, Attacks Yemen 7 Hezbollah Leaders Killed In One Week: 10 Key Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel-Hezbollah War update: Israel's Prime is not in favour of a ceasefire, as indicated by the latest air strike at an apartment in Beirut that claimed two lives. On Sunday, the Israeli military said it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike. The development comes after the targeted killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in a major blow to the Iran-backed outfit.

Let's have a look at Israel-Hezbollah War top 10 updates here:

The latest Israeli air strike in central Beirut that hit a multi-story residential building, which resulted in two deaths, marks the first in the city since the conflict began on October 7, AP reported.



According to AP report, the area where the latest strike took place is a predominantly Sunni district. The region is lined with shops and residentials buildings and is a busy thoroughfare.

Israel previously targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, where the Lebanese militant group has a strong presence, but Sunday and Friday's strike hit locations near the city centre . This latest air strike came hours after Israel struck targets across Lebanon. The Iran-backed militant group, Hezbollah, sustained deadly blows to its command structure as it lost as many as seven commanders in a week. Over the weekend, dozens of people were killed, including Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah.

On Sunday, the Israeli military claimed that it killed the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council. The Hezbollah confirmed that it lost the deputy head Nabil Kaouk on Saturday. This marks death of seventh senior Hezbollah leader in the conflict.

Another senior Hezbollah commander identified as Ali Karaki died in a airstrike Friday strike that killed Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah. According to Israel, more than 20 Hezbollah militants have been killed so far, including a commander in charge of Nasrallah's security detail.

The Lebanese health ministry on Sunday reported that more than 105 have been killed around the country in airstrikes. In the two strikes near the southern city of Sidon, as many as 32 lives were lost, according to Lebanese health ministry figures. The site of strike is around 45 kilometres south of Beirut.



Furthermore, another Israeli strike in the northern province of Baalbek Hermel killed around 21 people and injured more than 47, AP reported. On September 30, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) asserted the need for a prompt ceasefire, and de-escalation along Lebanon's southern borders. The Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, reaffirmed the GCC's consistent support for the Lebanese people and stressed that there is a need to protect civilians, exercise restraint, and prevent the conflict from escalating further.

On Sunday, Israel's military claimed that it struck Houthi targets in Yemen, including power plants and seaport facilities located in Hodeida city. It said that these air strikes were in response to a recent attack on Israel.

(With AP inputs)