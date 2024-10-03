Katara Unveils Photography Exhibition Tracing Silk Road

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation Katara Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti yesterday inaugurated the titled“Youth Eyes on the Silk Road”, organised in collaboration with the Katara Public Center and Unesco.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Unesco's Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of the Unesco Office in Doha Salah El Din Zaki Khaled, as well as numerous ambassadors accredited to the State, alongside a distinguished group of artists, professionals, and other dignitaries.

The exhibition, held at Building 47 in Katara Cultural Village, runs until October 14, 2024, and showcases 30 exceptional photographs from 21 Arab countries. These images were selected from four editions of the international competition“Youth Lenses on the Silk Roads.”

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti emphasised that this exhibition stands as a testament to the fruitful cooperation between Katara and Unesco, highlighting the mutual respect for culture and art, and the commitment to fostering dialogue between cultures and peoples.

He further remarked,“Through this exhibition, we extend a new pathway along the Silk Road, connecting East to West and North to South, through stunning artistic works that reflect the rich human heritage of diverse civilizations and underscore the Arabs' key role in spreading Arab culture, with its multifaceted civilizational and intellectual contributions.”

He also noted that the exhibition reaffirms Katara's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with various entities and organizations, aligned with shared goals of promoting understanding, exchange, and peace among peoples.

Director of the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen Salah Khaled, also delivered a speech, stating that the exhibition exemplifies Unesco's recognition of youth involvement in cultural and community activities through the Unesco Silk Roads Programme, part of Unesco's Social and Human Sciences Sector. He lauded Katara's efforts in fostering cooperation and joint initiatives.

Khaled added,“Through this competition and the Youth Research Grant, Unesco aims to enhance the engagement of youth with their cultural heritage and provide a platform for them to share their visions with the world.”

He explained that each photograph tells a unique story, showcasing the vibrant perspectives of young artists who live or travel along these historical routes. Their works not only reflect their individual artistic visions but also embody the spirit of creativity and collaboration that Unesco cherishes. He further expressed gratitude to the China International Peace Foundation for its support of this initiative and noted that the winners of the 6th World Photography Competition 2024 were recently announced.