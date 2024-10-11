Air India Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Emergency
Doha, Qatar: An Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah experienced a tense situation today when it was forced to circle above Tiruchirappalli, in the state of Tamil Nadu in India, for nearly two hours due to a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff.
The flight, carrying 141 passengers, declared a mid-air emergency after encountering issues with its landing gear.
Airport Director Gopalakrishnan reported that the aircraft needed to decrease its fuel load before attempting to land.
As a precautionary measure, over 20 ambulances and fire tenders were positioned at Trichy Airport to respond to any potential issues during the landing.
Despite the alarming circumstances, authorities emphasized that there was no cause for panic.
The prolonged circling was part of a standard safety procedure to safely defuel the aircraft to a level that would allow for a secure landing.
After executing these safety protocols, the plane successfully touched down without incident.
The safe landing brought relief to passengers, crew, and ground staff alike, marking a positive resolution to what could have been a dangerous situation.
