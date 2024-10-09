World's Rarest Bugatti W16 Mistral Coming to Dubai at F1rst Motors to Make History

(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) Bugatti has entered the final testing phase for its highly anticipated W16 Mistral, a hypercar limited to just 99 units globally. The Mistral stands as one of the rarest and most powerful open-top vehicles, priced at approximately USD 5.5 million and featuring an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine capable of producing 1,600 PS (1,578 horsepower).



𝗙𝟭𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀, a leading luxury car dealership in Dubai, is set to make history by becoming the first showroom in the region to offer this exclusive model. The Mistral will soon join an impressive collection at the dealership, which recently added the Hennessey Venom F5, another high-performance hypercar with a top speed exceeding 300 mph.



Founded by CEO Ali Pacino in 2021, F1rst Motors has quickly earned a reputation for curating some of the world’s most exclusive cars. Its lineup includes models from Ferrari, McLaren, and Lamborghini, attracting attention from automotive influencers like Mat Watson of Carwow and Tim Burton of Shmee150, as well as global sports icons like MS Dhoni and LeBron James.



With over 1,500 vehicles sold and an inventory valued at more than $250 million, F1rst Motors remains a key player in Dubai’s luxury car market. As the dealership prepares to unveil the Bugatti W16 Mistral, it remains dedicated to providing clients with access to the world’s most elite automobiles. Previously, F1rst Motors collaborated with the Dubai Police Force to promote luxury and performance vehicles.



Dubai is renowned for its luxury car market, showcasing a diverse range of high-performance and exotic vehicles. The city's affluent lifestyle has fostered an environment for luxury dealerships and car events. Even the Dubai Police Force operates an impressive fleet, including supercars like the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Gallardo, Audi R8, Ferrari FF, and Rolls-Royce Wraith, highlighting the emirate's commitment to innovation and prestige in law enforcement.





MENAFN09102024007618016373ID1108760581