No Tension Among Mahayuti Partners Over Seat Sharing, Says Ajit Pawar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) NCP President and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Ajit Pawar on Friday dismissed speculation about tension among the MahaYuti partners over the seat sharing for the upcoming Assembly in Maharashtra.

"The seat-sharing talks are progressing smoothly and the leaders of MahaYuti including the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and myself along with the state chiefs of the respective parties will soon announce the seat-sharing arrangement among the three parties," he said at the press conference.

Ajit Pawar also said that the MahaYuti have learnt the lessons from the Lok Sabha elections and have already taken corrective steps for the transfer of votes among the MahaYuti allies.

Besides, he hinted that the MahaYuti is confident to gain support from the Dalits, OBCs, tribals who did not vote, fearing the change in the constitution and cancellation of reservations.

"MahaYuti government has allocated additional funds for minorities and other sections of society. Besides, the NCP in particular has not left thoughts and ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj and B.R. Ambedkar," said Pawar, reiterating that NCP and MahaYuti in general are confident to woo back these sections in the assembly election.

Ajit Pawar also defended the state government's move to announce a slew of welfare and development schemes, saying that they are not breaching financial discipline.

He also denied that these decisions were taken with an eye on the assembly election but added that they were taken in the larger interest of various sections and also for the state's progress.

"The fiscal deficit will remain within the 3 per cent limit of the gross state domestic product (GSDP). The government has taken due care not to cross that limit despite launching various schemes. The budgetary allocation has been made for these schemes considering the state's revenue and growth in its GSDP," said Pawar.

To a question over objections raised by the Finance Department over the allocation of funds for these schemes may increase the fiscal deficit that crossed the 3 per cent limit, he added it was the job of the department but ultimately, the Cabinet has powers to overrule these objections.

"There won't be a problem with funds in the implementation of these schemes as the expenditure will be less particularly when the model code of conduct will be in place. Therefore, the funds will be used properly as per the allocation during the fiscal," said Pawar.

Earlier, a leading actor, Sayaji Shinde, who is now engaged in environment conservation and afforestation apart from acting, joined the NCP. On this occasion, Pawar welcomed him into the party and appointed him as the NCP's star campaigner for the upcoming assembly election.