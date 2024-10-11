Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tip Holder For Barbers/Stylists (LGT-304)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experience as a hairstylist, and I thought there could be a better way to store tips and payments while cutting and styling hair," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented THE TIP CHAIR. My design ensures tips are safe, secure and clean."

The invention provides an effective way for a hairstylist to store tips while working. In doing so, it offers a safe and secure alternative to storing tips in a pocket. It also helps keep money clean and free from hair clippings. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, salons, and barbershops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGT-304, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

