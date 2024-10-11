SNBP All India U14 Hockey: Dhyanchand Academy, Roundglass Enter Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Oct 11 (IANS) Last year's winner Boys Sports Company along with runners-up Dhyanchand Academy, third-placed RoundGlass Academy, and Ritu Rani Academy romped into the last-four stage of the 8th SNBP All India Boys (Under-16) Hockey at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi near here on Friday.

All quarterfinals were one-sided affairs with the opponents beaten fair and square. RoundGlass Academy spanked Don Bosco School 11-0, Dhyanchand Academy ousted Chennai XI 6-1 whereas the Army Boys Sports Company ended the hopes of Hockey Andhra Pradesh with a 7-0 win.

Ritu Rani Academy made it to the last-four stage without playing after their opponents Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) failed to take the field for their quarterfinal fixture.

In the semifinals to be played on Saturday, Dhyanchand Academy will take on RoundGlass Academy while Ritu Rani Academy will meet holders Army Boys Sports Company Bangalore.

In the first quarterfinal on Friday, RoundGlass Academy spanked Don Bosco School 11-0 to enter the semifinals. The game began with RoundGlass Academy dictating play from the opening whistle. Abejit Singh (8') with a well-placed strike gave his team the lead. Don Bosco School defended resolutely, keeping the scoreline 1-0 for much of the first half, but Arjandeep Singh (33') added another goal just before the break, making it 2-0 at half-time.

The second half saw RoundGlass Academy dominate as they netted nine times. Arjandeep Singh completed his hat-trick (42', 57'). Varinder Singh's brace included a penalty-corner conversion in the (55'). Jasmeet Singh (39') and Anurag Singh (41', 56') added up before Abhay (53') and a penalty corner by Harshjot Singh (60') capped off the dominant performance.

Later, Dhyanchand Academy advanced after both teams made inroads into the opponent's half. Dhyanchand Academy had Ravi Rajbhar (20') convert a penalty corner and give his team the lead. However, Chennai XI hit back when Ajay (23') scored off a penalty stroke, which remained the scoreline at halftime.

In the second half, Dhyanchand Academy's Suraj Kumar Pal (39') put his team back in the lead. Ravi Rajbhar (46', 50') then completed his hat-trick. Pradum Gaund (54') and Suraj Kumar Pal (58') completed the 6-1 scoreline thereafter.

In the last quarterfinal, Army Boys Sports Company Bangalore claimed the last spot in the semifinals with a 7-0 victory over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Arjun was the standout performer, scoring four goals (5', 8', 36', 60'), including two early penalty corners that set the tone. Shivam Patel (11') added another, while Poras (40') and Janit Aiyappa (55') contributed to the scoreline. By half-time, Army Boys established a 3-0 lead, which they extended with precision in the second half.

RESULTS

QF-1: Round Glass Academy: 11 (Abejit Singh 8'; Arjandeep Singh 33',42', 57'; Varinder Singh 37' – p.c, 55'; Jasmeet Singh 39'; Anurag Singh 41', 56'; Abhay 53', Harshjot Singh 60' – p.c) bt Don Bosco School: 0. HT: 2-0

QF-2: Dhyanchand Academy: 6 (Ravi Rajbhar 20' – p.c, 46', 50'; Suraj Kumar Pal 39', 58'; Pradum Gaund 54') vs Chennai XI: 1 (Ajay 23' – p.s ). HT: 1-1

QF-3: Ritu Rani Academy bt Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) – failed to take the field for the match.

QF-4: Army Boys Sports Company: 7 (Arjun 5' – p.c, 8' – p.c, 36', 60'; Shivam Patel 11'; Poras 40'; Janit Aiyappa 55') bt Hockey Andhra Pradesh: 0. HT: 3-0.