Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Against Former East Troy Middle School Band Teacher For Sexual Abuse Allegations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a lawsuit filed on October 2, 2024, five former students of East Troy Middle School in Wisconsin are seeking justice for years of sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by former teacher John Rash. The plaintiffs, identified as M.G., I.C., K.M., P.C., and E.H., claim that Rash sexually abused them while they were students and that the East Troy Community School District, along with multiple administrators, failed to take action despite numerous complaints.

The lawsuit, filed by Andreozzi + Foote, a national law firm representing victims of sexual abuse, details years of alleged abuse that was reported to school officials, including the principal, school counselor, and district administrator. According to the complaint, these officials failed to intervene and allowed Rash to continue working with students after investigations revealed clear misconduct.

The allegations against Rash include fondling and groping female students during private band lessons, making inappropriate sexual comments, and maintaining a pattern of sexual harassment that created a hostile environment for the plaintiffs. Despite repeated reports, the school district is accused of allowing Rash to remain in his position without notifying the authorities or parents of the victims.

"This case represents a systemic failure by school officials to protect vulnerable students from a known predator," said Veronica N. Hubbard, Esq., lead attorney for the plaintiffs. "We are seeking accountability from the district and its administrators for allowing this abuse to continue and for putting the reputation of the institution over the safety of children. It's time for them to answer for their deliberate indifference."

The lawsuit brings several claims, including violations of Title IX and the Fourteenth Amendment, alleging that the district's failure to take appropriate action deprived the plaintiffs of their right to an education free from sexual harassment and abuse. The plaintiffs also assert that the district engaged in a pattern of recklessness and negligence by failing to supervise Rash or investigate complaints thoroughly adequately.

The filing comes after the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction investigation, which led to Rash surrendering his teaching license in 2021. However, according to the complaint, the district continued to employ Rash even after being notified of the license revocation and failed to report his actions to law enforcement.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Veronica N. Hubbard, Esq.

Andreozzi + Foote

4503 North Front Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Ph: 717.525.9124

Email: [email protected]

About Andreozzi + Foote:

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firms representing survivors of sexual abuse. The firm has successfully represented some of the highest-profile child sexual abuse cases of our time. Led by trauma-informed attorneys, Andreozzi + Foote is committed to creating life-changing results for victims and their families.

SOURCE Andreozzi + Foote

