Inventhelp Inventor Develops Autonomous/Robotic Tree Logging Flying Drone (JMT-353)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new tree logging device to climb tree trunks, remove limbs, measure stick lengths, and fell sticks from the tree trunk on the way down," said an inventor, from Ashland, Wisc., "so I invented THE LITTLE TERMITE. My design would eliminate fall risks and injuries for human tree cutters."

The invention provides an autonomous/robotic tree logging drone for timber harvesting applications. In doing so, it reduces the need for human loggers to enter the danger zone. As a result, it increases safety, convenience, and efficiency. It also could help reduce costs for logging companies. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for logging companies and landscaping contractors.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-353, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED