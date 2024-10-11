Pool Loungers Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.36 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pool Loungers Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pool Loungers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pool loungers market has also shown strong growth. It is expected to grow from $3.28 billion in 2023 to $3.47 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth can be linked to the expansion of e-commerce, rising popularity of staycations, climate change awareness, and an increase in the number of residential swimming pools.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pool Loungers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pool loungers market will see strong growth, reaching $4.36 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.9%. Growth will be driven by increasing disposable income, lifestyle changes, urban expansion, and tourism. Trends include ergonomic designs, durable materials, demand for sustainable loungers, and collaborations between manufacturers and retailers.

Growth Driver of The Pool Loungers Market

The expansion of the hospitality industry is anticipated to enhance the growth of the pool lounger market going forward. The hospitality industry includes businesses that provide lodging, food, beverages, entertainment, and various services to guests for their comfort and enjoyment. This industry is growing due to increased global travel, rising disposable incomes, and a consumer preference for personalized experiences and convenience. Pool loungers are essential in the hospitality sector, enhancing guest comfort and relaxation around pools, thus providing a desirable amenity that promotes a positive guest experience and encourages longer stays and repeat visits.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Pool Loungers Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the pool loungers market are Pottery Barn, Frontgate, Grosfillex Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Tropitone Furniture Company Inc., Janus et Cie, Kettler Inc., Telescope Casual Furniture Inc., SR Smith LLC, Homecrest Outdoor Living, Gloster Furniture, O.W. Lee, Woodard Furniture Ltd., Windward Design Group, Ledge Lounger LLC, Skyline Design, Dedon GmbH, Suncoast Furniture, Ebel Inc., Barlow Tyrie Ltd., AquaBlu Mosaics, Gensun, Hanamint Corp., Nardi Spa, Resort Contract Furnishings, Royal Botania Inc., Tenjam Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Pool Loungers Market Size?

Companies in the pool lounger market are designing stylish and functional chaise loungers to complement outdoor spaces such as poolsides, patios, and gardens. These elongated reclining chairs are not only practical but also serve as a chic addition to outdoor environments, aligning with the market's focus on combining comfort with aesthetics.

How Is The Global Pool Loungers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fixed, Foldable

2) By Price: Low, Medium, High

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

4) By Material Type: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Solid Wood, Other Material Types

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pool Loungers Market

North America was the largest region in the pool loungers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pool loungers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pool Loungers Market Definition

Pool loungers are designed for relaxation around swimming pools, featuring an elongated, reclined seating surface for users to stretch out comfortably. Many models come with adjustable backrests, allowing users to customize their seating position for maximum comfort.

Pool Loungers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pool loungers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pool Loungers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pool loungers market size, drivers and trends, pool loungers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

