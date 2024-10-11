Inventhelp Inventor Develops Cute Anklets For Little Girls (HOF-572)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create cute anklets for little girls who love wearing tutus," said an inventor, from Spring, Texas, "so I invented the

TU CRE ATIVE ANKLETS. My design offers an adorable accessory for little girls, and it would enhance the look of any outfit."

The invention provides a decorative anklet design for girls. In doing so, it would look extremely pretty with a tutu outfit. As a result, it enhances style. It also would be comfortable. The invention features a cute design that is easy to wear with socks or without socks, and it is ideal for little girls, toddlers and babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-572, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

