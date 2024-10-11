Jumpex Cryptocurrency Exchange Announces Permanent Closure Of Platform By November 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its official launch in 2024,

Jumpex Exchange has been committed to providing high-quality trading services to a global community of traders. Over the past few months,

Jumpex Cryptocurrency Exchange has played a positive role in enabling seamless cryptocurrency trades and futures transactions. However, due to evolving conditions and regulatory changes, the company has made the difficult decision to permanently close its operations on November 30, 2024.

As part of this process, all futures and spot trading positions on the platform will be closed on October 17, 2024. From this date forward, the platform will only retain the withdrawal function. This function will be available until the final closure date of November 30, 2024. During this period, Jumpex Cryptocurrency Exchange will remain fully operational to facilitate user withdrawals, and their customer service team will continue to offer professional support to assist users throughout this transition.

Jumpex Cryptocurrency Exchange extends its sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause its users and appreciates the continued trust and support shown over the years. The team remains hopeful that will meet again in the future under better circumstances.

For further inquiries or assistance, users are encouraged to reach out to Jumpex's customer service team.

This announcement marks the official closure of Jumpex Cryptocurrency Exchange .

About Jumpex

Jumpex Cryptocurrency Exchange was established in 2024 to provide traders worldwide with a secure and reliable platform for cryptocurrency trading. Since then, it has built a reputation for offering professional futures and spot trading services. The platform's commitment to user experience, safety, and customer service has been at the core of its success. Quickly gained recognition for its focus on high-leverage trading and innovative solutions, offering traders a secure platform with excellent customer service.

For more information, please visit Jumpex or contact their

support team.

SOURCE Jumpex

