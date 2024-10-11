Mumbai Metro Launches Eco-Friendly Whatsapp Ticketing Service Simplifying Travel For Millions

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) In a bid to enhance commuter convenience, Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has launched a WhatsApp-based ticketing service which was inaugurated by women commuters as part of the ongoing Navratri celebrations.

This innovative service, now available to on Metro Lines 2A and 7, allows commuters to purchase tickets directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for paper tickets and providing a seamless, user-friendly experience, reads the MMMOCL release.

Commuters can simply send a 'Hi' to the dedicated WhatsApp number 86526 35500 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to purchase tickets via a conversational interface. This service covers all stations and lines operated by Maha Mumbai Metro, offering a new level of digital convenience to Mumbai's metro network.

The WhatsApp-based ticketing system is expected to drive digital ticketing adoption, streamline commuter journeys, and offer an eco-friendly alternative to paper tickets.

According to MMMOCL, this integration will significantly enhance the travel experience for millions of commuters across Mumbai by providing quick ticket purchases and easy access to past transactions.

It simplifies the ticketing process to the point where purchasing a ticket is as easy as sending a message. With this initiative, we aim to provide a convenient, user-friendly solution that aligns with our vision of making daily commutes easier for people across the country.

While a small fee will apply for credit or debit card payments, UPI-based transactions are free of additional charges, says the release.

MMRDA Commissioner and MMMOCL Chairman Sanjay Mukherjee said: "The WhatsApp ticketing feature will help reduce queues at ticket counters, providing a more seamless travel experience. Currently, approximately 62 per cent of our daily commuters use paper QR tickets, 3 per cent use mobile QR tickets, and 35 per cent use the NCMC card. We want to offer our commuters a hassle-free journey, and I'm pleased to introduce this new ticketing option."

MMMOCL MD Rubal Agarwal said: "We wanted to offer our commuters an accessible, seamless, and familiar platform for booking metro tickets. With WhatsApp being widely used across India, it was the perfect choice. This simple, intuitive way of interacting with our metro services will transform the travel experience for millions of Mumbaikars. Launching this during Navratri makes it even more special, as we celebrate the empowerment of women and the spirit of innovation."