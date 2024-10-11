Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In J&K's Samba
Date
10/11/2024 9:06:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was detected by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.
The people found a rusted mortar shell in JDA Colony in Bari Brahmna and informed the security forces, they said.
The bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the shell.
|
