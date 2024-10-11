Soldier Shoots Dead Three In Philippines

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Oct 11 (IANS) A Philippine soldier shot dead his wife, his mother-in-law, and a male driver inside an camp in Isabela province in the northern Philippines, a military spokesperson said Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Louie Dema-ala said the shooting happened around 2 pm on Thursday, resulting in the death of the three, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dema-ala said the soldier was arrested shortly after the shooting and is now being detained at a local prison.

"The suspect is already under police custody, along with the firearm used at the crime scene," said Dema-ala.

Dema-ala said the investigation is still underway to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Dema-ala said the Philippine Army is "fully cooperating" with the police "for the swift resolution of the case involving one of our personnel."