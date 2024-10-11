Soldier Shoots Dead Three In Philippines
Date
10/11/2024 8:15:11 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Oct 11 (IANS) A Philippine soldier shot dead his wife, his mother-in-law, and a male driver inside an army camp in Isabela province in the northern Philippines, a military spokesperson said Friday.
Lieutenant Colonel Louie Dema-ala said the shooting happened around 2 pm on Thursday, resulting in the death of the three, Xinhua news agency reported.
Dema-ala said the soldier was arrested shortly after the shooting and is now being detained at a local Police prison.
"The suspect is already under police custody, along with the firearm used at the crime scene," said Dema-ala.
Dema-ala said the investigation is still underway to determine the motive behind the shooting.
Dema-ala said the Philippine Army is "fully cooperating" with the police "for the swift resolution of the case involving one of our personnel."
MENAFN11102024000231011071ID1108770048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.