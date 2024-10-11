Weekly Recap: 15 Retail Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Crocs for dogs, Jelly Roll as new HEYDUDE Global Brand Partner and rollout of comfort food classics at 7-Eleven

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Consumer News recap from PR Newswire

Continue Reading

From Pet Crocs to a Life-Sized Crocs Costume, Croctober Makes Fans' Wildest Dreams a RealityThis season, the innovative global footwear brand is celebrating the creativity of its community by bringing some of its most widely requested fan creations to life.HEYDUDE and Jelly Roll Launch Global Partnership Featuring Limited-Edition DesignHEYDUDE announces a partnership with singer, songwriter and philanthropist Jelly Roll as the brand continues its mission to encourage a movement of Dudes.Boorito Is Back: Chipotle Celebrates Halloween With $6 Burritos And Extended HoursChipotle Mexican Grill announced Boorito, the brand's iconic Halloween tradition, will return as an in-restaurant celebration with a discounted entrée offer for guests in costume from 3 p.m. to close local time on October 31.Coors ®Banquet and Wrangler ®Partner to Make Beer Wash JeansGenuine Western beer meets authentic Western apparel as the two venerable brands officially collaborate for the first time to introduce Beer Wash Jeans: the first and only Wrangler denim washed in Coors.Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ Now Included with Boost by Kroger Plus Annual MembershipThe Kroger Co. announced Boost by Kroger Plus will now include Disney streaming options as part of annual memberships.7-Eleven, Inc. Rolls Out New Comfort Classics to Warm Up This FallFrom exciting waffle varieties to new mac and cheese bowls, the world's largest convenience retailer invites customers to explore new flavors this season.Chobani Expands in High Protein Greek Yogurt Category with New Line of 20G Protein Yogurt and 15G, 20G, and 30G Protein Yogurt DrinksChobani® High Protein meets growing consumer demand for portable protein with only natural ingredients and no added sugar.Petco Launches Holiday Collection Featuring New, Exclusive Statement Pieces and Returning BestsellersWith over 90% of the Merry Makings collection under $20, Petco offers everything from toys, treats, home décor and apparel essentials to new, exclusive novelty items for every pet family and budget.Jason Kelce Takes the Mic for a Play-by-Play Unveiling of the All-New Hatchimals Alive Mystery HatchSpin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company, reveals an all-new member of the Hatchimals® toy family, the Hatchimals AliveTM Mystery HatchTM, celebrating the release with none other than Jason Kelce.Fresh Thyme Market Releases Second Annual Top 10 Food Trends for 2025From mango-mania to a continued rise in functional everything, the better-for-you grocer reveals its top predictions on what Midwesterners will be reaching for most in their local grocery aisles next year.New KitchenAid Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator With Interior Dispense Allows For Unique CustomizationKitchenAid unveils the new KitchenAid® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Interior Dispense featuring a wood-look nesting shelf that adjusts to fit items of different heights and a full-width pantry drawer for convenient storage of ingredients.COSRX Celebrates the Successful In-Store Launch of The 6 Peptide Booster Serum at ULTA BeautyAs COSRX continues to expand their US presence adding to their 38 products collection at ULTA, the enthusiasm surrounding this in-store launch amplifies the brands dedication to enhancing skincare routines through affordable, effective, and inclusive products.Azazie Teams Up with Iconic Designer Christian Siriano for an Exclusive Bridal CollaborationThis special collection, designed by Siriano himself in collaboration with Azazie's talented design team, features 18 elegant bridesmaid dresses and 13 stunning wedding gowns, all priced under $1,200.NEXXUS ®and Lindsay Lohan Team Up for a "Twinspired" Hair Throwback in "The Style Swap" CampaignThe brand is spotlighting products from its Styling Line in the new collaboration, which features the actress sporting looks reminiscent of her fan-favorite characters.Tree Hut Unveils its Gemstone Glow Collection for Radiant, WintHER-Ready SkinWhether you're pampering yourself or gifting a friend, Gemstone Glow promises to wrap you in the rich, luminous beauty of the holidays, making your self-care routine into a total glow-up moment.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a retail press release to distribute?

Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with

PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED