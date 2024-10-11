BIS To Host Workshop On Sustainability And Smart Manufacturing For World Standards Day 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) To mark World Standards Day 2024, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will host a special event on October 14, 2024, at the National Institute of Training for Standardisation (NITS) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A centerpiece of the event will be the Strategic on“Standardisation in Chemicals and Petrochemicals: Addressing Emerging Areas and Sustainability.”

This workshop will explore the integration of sustainability into processes, particularly in the chemicals and petrochemicals sectors, and highlight innovations in smart manufacturing that align with global sustainability goals.

The discussions will aim to help industries meet both regulatory standards and consumer expectations while advancing a more resilient, environmentally-friendly future.

Attendees will focus on how standards can drive sustainability and innovation in sectors crucial to India's development and global competitiveness.

As the world commemorates World Standards Day 2024, we are reminded of the pivotal role that standards play in addressing global challenges, particularly in the areas of sustainability and smart manufacturing.

This year's theme underscores our shared responsibility to promote sustainability and innovation, in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The event will draw participation from key stakeholders across various industries, reflecting this year's theme,“Shared Vision for a Better World.”

BIS has invited senior officials responsible for sustainability and innovation from leading organisations to share their expertise and contribute to meaningful, impactful outcomes.

In India, BIS, as the National Standards Body, has been instrumental in setting benchmarks that ensure quality and safety across industries. The organization is increasingly focused on developing standards for emerging technologies, helping drive the country's leadership in smart manufacturing, automation, and sustainable industrial practices.

These efforts are essential to maintaining India's global competitiveness while supporting environmental stewardship.

For further details or inquiries about the event, interested participants can contact BIS.

