Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Appoints VP Over EMEA, Reports First European Orders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has announced a new position to lead Europe sales efforts. The company has named Alain Van Munster as its new vice president of Europe Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”); Alain has spent more than 25 years in the automotive and fleet industries across Europe, Asia and South America, including serving in positions with Copart and Manheim. The company also reported that its first European orders included 93 vehicles, comprised of 40 all-electric Mullen-GO urban delivery delivered to GAMA in Serbia and 53 commercial vans and trucks sent to Antidoto SA, a commercial upfitter based in Switzerland whose key focus is on-demand food delivery companies. Mullen's

new European distributor, GAMA plans to offer Mullen's full commercial EV lineup in the Balkans Region, including Bosnia Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Albania, Greece and Bulgaria.“Europe presents a tremendous opportunity for our commercial vehicles and positions us for significant growth,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.“Alain's proven track record in the automotive industry and understanding of European markets will be instrumental in driving our expansion.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV and National Auto Fleet Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest and West Coast markets. The company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. To learn more about the company, visit

