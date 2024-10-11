Moehe Organises Introductory Meeting For Sixth Cohort Of 'Tamheen' Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in coordination with the Civil Service and Development Bureau (CGB), organised yesterday the introductory meeting for the sixth cohort 2024-2025 of the“Tamheen” programme.

In her speech on this occasion, Director of the Training and Development Center at the MoEHE Iman Salman Al Mohannadi, stressed the importance of the program, provided a set of tips for those targeted by the programme, and urged them to make the most of its plans and training stages, noting that the Ministry is fully prepared to support them in a way that ensures their success and qualification to become teachers.

For her part, Acting Director of the CGB, Dhabia Ahmed Al Buainain, said that the programme, which is being implemented in coordination with the MoEHE will provide the labour market with national talents to work in the position of teacher.

In her speech, she pointed out that the CGB worked to include vacant positions for the 'teacher' position in coordination with the Ministry, through the national employment coordination platform“Kawader”, as part of the ongoing efforts to localize jobs in the government sector.

Addressing future teachers, Al Buainan said that the teaching profession carries within it a noble message and a great responsibility, calling on them to invest every moment in learning new things and developing their skills, to contribute to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In the introductory meeting, General Supervisor of the“Tamheen” programme Abla Saleh Al Kuwari, spoke about the program's paths, importance, and its first phase, which starts from October 13 to January 23, and the second phase from January 26 to May 29.