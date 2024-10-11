Sangita Ghosh Misses Visiting Durga Puja Pandals And Savouring Bhog

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Popular television Sangita Ghosh recalled how she used to celebrate Durga Puja. She said that she misses visiting the pandals and savouring bhog.

Sangita said:“Durga Puja has always been a grand festival filled with joy. Bengali women don beautiful Kolkata sarees, and everyone gathers to prepare bhog and perform the puja. I recall the daily rituals from Shashthi to Dashami, including Sindoor Khela, reminiscent of Holi.”

“Celebrating in Mumbai's Bengali community, we always had a pandal with a large idol of Maa Durga. My first acting experience was at that pandal when I participated in a fancy dress competition at just two and a half years old," he said.

One of her fondest memories is of Navami when she and her family would go pandal hopping from Andheri to Dadar.

“These days as I'm busy shooting. I miss attending the pandals and savouring the bhog. I also enjoy participating in Navratri celebrations here in Maharashtra, including garba nights.”

Despite her busy schedule shooting for 'Saajha Sindoor', Sangita feels the puja's spirit is still present but more subdued and commercialised.

“I cherish those carefree childhood days spent running around, playing, and being captivated by the dhunuchi dance performed by the elders. Dressing up during Durga Puja was always exciting for me.”

Looking ahead, Sangita Ghosh hopes to introduce her daughter to Indian culture and traditions.

“I plan to perform a small puja during Navratri and join in the celebrations as we approach Dussehra, marking the victory of Ram over Ravan.”

In the Sun Neo's show, Sangita plays Saroj, the stepmother of Sahil Uppal's character Gagan. The show follows Phooli, a young woman who becomes an unmarried widow after her groom tragically dies on their wedding day, exploring her struggles and their effects on those around her.