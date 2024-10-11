OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Stree 2, Vedaa, Sarfira, Vaazhai And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Citadel: Diana

Plot: In 2030 Milan, eight years after Citadel's fall by Manticore. With erased memories, agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are released into the world.

Stars: Matilda De Angelis, Thekla Reuten, Lorenzo Cervasio

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Girl Haunts Boy

Plot: In his new home, a young boy forms a deep, unexpected friendship with the lingering spirit of a 1920s girl, bridging time through an extraordinary connection.

Stars: Peyton List, Michael Cimino, Andrea Navedo

Genre: Supernatural

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1

Plot: Wes Genrette presents Blackbeard's captain's log, possibly leading them into a new treasure hunt.

Stars: Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow

Genre: Action/Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Plot: Chanderi faces new terror as a headless entity abducts women. Vicky and his friends must step up once more to protect their town and loved ones from this mysterious threat.

Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Plot: Lara, a seasoned archaeologist, embarks on a global quest after a stolen artefact from her home uncovers a dark threat. Her journey stretches from England's cliffs to China's peaks.