عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Stree 2, Vedaa, Sarfira, Vaazhai And More

OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Stree 2, Vedaa, Sarfira, Vaazhai And More


10/11/2024 2:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Citadel: Diana

Plot: In 2030 Milan, eight years after Citadel's fall by Manticore. With erased memories, agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh are released into the world.

Stars: Matilda De Angelis, Thekla Reuten, Lorenzo Cervasio

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Girl Haunts Boy

Plot: In his new home, a young boy forms a deep, unexpected friendship with the lingering spirit of a 1920s girl, bridging time through an extraordinary connection.

Stars: Peyton List, Michael Cimino, Andrea Navedo

Genre: Supernatural

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1

Plot: Wes Genrette presents Blackbeard's captain's log, possibly leading them into a new treasure hunt.

Stars: Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow

Genre: Action/Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 10

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Plot: Chanderi faces new terror as a headless entity abducts women. Vicky and his friends must step up once more to protect their town and loved ones from this mysterious threat.

Stars: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 10

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Plot: Lara, a seasoned archaeologist, embarks on a global quest after a stolen artefact from her home uncovers a dark threat. Her journey stretches from England's cliffs to China's peaks.

MENAFN11102024007365015876ID1108769108


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search