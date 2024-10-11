Filipinos Lead Wakra Beach Cleanup
10/11/2024 4:23:27 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Sustainability Week 2024 witnessed a surge in community engagement, highlighted by a Wakra Beach cleanup involving nearly 131 volunteers from various Filipino expatriate groups. Organised by Stone Guardians Brotherhood Inc, Guardians Legion Qatar and Tfoe-PE Qatar Region led by Mildred B Ngoaban-Lloren, the event combined a celebration of community unity with a demonstration of environmental stewardship. The aim was to support Qatar's national sustainability goals and showcase the impact of collaborative efforts during the Qatar Green Building Council's initiative. Members of several Filipino organisations also took part in the event.
