Russia Hits Odesa With Ballistic Missiles:4 Dead, 10 Wounded

On the night of October 11, Russian struck Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing four people, including a teenager, and injuring ten others.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this in a Telegram message.

According to him, the attack in Odesa district resulted in the destruction of a two-story building where civilians lived and worked. People were trapped under the rubble.

According to the head of the regional state administration, rescuers from the State Emergency Service rescued four people. Three more people died under the rubble of the building.

Among the dead are a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Another woman died in hospital from her injuries.

Ten people were injured and nine were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition.

Ten people were provided with psychological assistance on the spot.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescue operations in Odesa were complicated by the repeated air raid alert.

“The rescuers were joined by doctors, police, representatives of the Red Cross and volunteers. Dog handlers were involved in the search operations,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, eight people were killed and nine injured as a result of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa district on October 9.