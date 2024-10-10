Turkish Airlines serves 56.1 million passengers in January-September period

(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, Türkiye's flag carrier, reported on Wednesday that it served a remarkable 65.1 million air during the first nine months of 2024. This figure indicates a year-on-year increase of 1.8 percent in passenger traffic for the January to September period. The airline’s international operations saw even more significant growth, with 23.9 million international passengers carried, reflecting a 6.7 percent rise compared to the same period last year. This upward trend in passenger numbers underscores Turkish Airlines’ ongoing commitment to expanding its global reach and enhancing its service offerings.



Despite the positive growth in overall passenger numbers, the airline experienced a slight dip in its load factor, which fell to 82.3 percent, down 0.8 percentage points from the previous year. This reduction in load factor suggests that while more people are flying with Turkish Airlines, the airline may be facing challenges in maximizing its seat occupancy. In contrast, the airline's cargo operations showcased a more robust performance, with the company transporting 1.5 million tons of post and cargo between January and September, marking a substantial 26.5 percent increase year-on-year.



In September alone, Turkish Airlines served 7.7 million passengers, which is a decline of 3.4 percent compared to the same month in the previous year. This drop may reflect seasonal variations in travel patterns or broader trends in the aviation market. However, the airline continued to excel in its cargo operations during the same month, carrying 168,100 tons of cargo and post, an impressive increase of 11.9 percent. This growth in cargo services indicates Turkish Airlines' ability to adapt and thrive in various aspects of the aviation industry.



As of the end of September, Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of 467 aircraft, reinforcing its status as one of the leading airlines in the region. The airline’s strategic investments in its fleet and services are critical to sustaining its growth trajectory and addressing the evolving demands of passengers. Overall, Turkish Airlines continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in a competitive aviation landscape, positioning itself for further growth in the months ahead.

