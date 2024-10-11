عربي


Mahadev Betting Scam: Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Arrested In Dubai Likley To Be Deported To India

Mahadev Betting Scam: Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Arrested In Dubai Likley To Be Deported To India


10/11/2024 2:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev online betting app, has been arrested in Dubai after the Interpol Red Corner issued a notice upon the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials said on Friday.

Chandrakar is likely to be deported to India. The officials stated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities officially communicated with their counterparts in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 9, informing about the arrest of Chandrakar.

Live Mint

