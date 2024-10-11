Mahadev Betting Scam: Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Arrested In Dubai Likley To Be Deported To India
Date
10/11/2024 2:00:15 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev online betting app, has been arrested in Dubai after the Interpol Red Corner issued a notice upon the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), officials said on Friday.
Chandrakar is likely to be deported to India. The officials stated that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities officially communicated with their counterparts in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 9, informing about the arrest of Chandrakar.
Keep checking for more updates
MENAFN11102024007365015876ID1108769106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.