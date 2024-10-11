Years Of Culture Initiative Partners With Longines Global Champions Tour Of Rabat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Years of Culture initiative announced its partnership with the Longines Global Champions Tour of Rabat as part of Qatar-Morocco 2024 programming.

This collaboration adds a cultural dimension to the world-renowned show jumping event, which will take place from October 18 - 20, 2024, at Al Sahat Al Kabira in Rabat, Morocco.

The Longines Global Champions Tour of Rabat in partnership with longstanding Title Partner Longines and Years of Culture as the founding partner of the Rabat stage will attract elite riders and horses, world-class and entertainment. What is already recognised as one of the most prestigious equestrian competitions globally, will be enhanced by the cultural exchange promoted through the Years of Culture initiative, bringing together equestrian excellence and a celebration of shared heritage.

The Years of Culture initiative is chaired by H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, who has been instrumental in spearheading long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and various nations.

The initiative aims to explore cultural heritage, creative industries, social development, and innovation, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the shared values between the two nations.

H E Sheikha Al Mayassa expressed her enthusiasm, saying,“Our partnership in 2024 with the Kingdom of Morocco brings together two nations that share profound ties. The initiative offers exciting opportunities to learn about one another and forge new connections, with a special emphasis on cultural heritage and its continuing influence on contemporary life.” - QNA