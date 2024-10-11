Russia And China Hold Joint Naval Drills In The Pacific Ocean

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Russian of Defense has announced a joint naval drill with China in the Pacific Ocean. On Tuesday, October 8, the ministry released a statement that Russian and Chinese warships conducted joint patrols to counter submarines.

According to the statement, the warships from both countries conducted maneuvers to organize anti-submarine defense. The exercise also used a military helicopter to search for a simulated enemy submarine.

The exercise featured the large Russian anti-submarine ships Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs. On the Chinese side, the destroyers Shining and Wuxi participated in the drill.

These exercises come amid rising tensions between China, Russia, and the West, particularly with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

China has accused NATO of seeking to ensure its security at the expense of others.

The joint military exercises between Russia and China demonstrate a growing military cooperation between the two countries, reflecting their shared strategic interests amid rising geopolitical tensions with the West.

Meanwhile, China and Russia continue to challenge NATO's influence, these naval drills signal an increasing focus on bolstering their defense capabilities, raising concerns about further escalation in global military competition.

