SNL Historic 50th Season Breaks Records

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since Saturday Night Live's debut in 1975, the sketch show has not only featured A-list celebrity Hosts, but also a wide-ranging variety of Musical Guests.This season, premiering on September 28 with Host Jean Smart and Musical Guest Jelly Roll, is no exception. The show has announced a mix of returning Musical Guests (and in one case, a previous Host) and some of the biggest new stars in music, including the "Save Me" singer as well as platinum-charting singer-songwriter Chappell Roan.Another artist, the legendary Stevie Nicks, will be returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 40 years on October 12 with Season 49 Musical Guest Ariana Grande hosting in what's sure to be an incredible episode.Straight off the heels of her groundbreaking, self-titled, sophomore release, Alli Cazaam will make her musical guest debut this season. The Brooklynite, and multi-instrumentalist has a handful of hits currently on the charts and is starting quite a buzz in the entertainment industry not only for her songwriting and producing ability, but as one of the most beautiful 14 year-old female pop singers in the world. It will be a symbolic SNL appearance for everyone involved since her Father's epic musical performance on November 1st, 2014 when she was just five years-old.Since her real birthday is on Halloween (yes, Halloween) the teen music sorceress is expected to do some small skits that will tie together her original Christmas song,“Little Christmas Box” and her current hit,“Can't B” - which she is anticipated to perform. Will Tom Hanks reprise his legendary role as“Davis S. Pumpkins” or appear with Alli as“Santa Claus” himself from Disney's 2004 release, The Polar Express? I guess that we will just have to wait and see.During the SNL celebration, the show will pull out some monumental past Alumni. According to Saturday Night Live historical data, Alli Cazaam will make history as the youngest female musical guest in the show's 50 season history.Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

