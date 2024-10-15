Udita Duhan Tops First Half Of HIL Women's Auction

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Defender Udita Duhan emerged as the most expensive player at the Hockey India League (HIL) women's auction, fetching a staggering Rs 32 lakh. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers secured the star player during the auction, held on Tuesday.

Dutch drag-flicker Yibbi Janssen followed closely behind, being bought by Odisha Warriors for Rs 29 lakh. Indian forward Sunelita Toppo was another hot commodity, going to Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 24 lakh.

The auction showcased the high demand for both Indian and overseas talent. Indian players like Lalremsiami, who was picked up by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 25 lakh, and Sangita Kumari, bought by Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 22 lakh, drew significant attention.

In the overseas category, Belgium's Charlotte Englebert and Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst were each bought for Rs 16 lakh by Soorma Hockey Club, while Australian goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram was acquired by Odisha Warriors for Rs 15 lakh.

Veteran India striker Vandana Katariya also garnered attention, with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers snapping her up for Rs 10.5 lakh. Other key Indian players included captain Salima Tete, who was bought by Odisha Warriors for Rs 20 lakh, and former India captain Savita, who joined Soorma Hockey Club for the same amount.

The auction saw a strategic bidding process, with each of the four franchises-Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Odisha Warriors, Delhi SG Pipers, and Soorma Hockey Club-looking to build a solid core of 24 players, including 16 Indian and 8 overseas players. Teams were allotted a purse of Rs 2 crore, with players categorized into three price slabs of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh.

The inaugural edition of the women's HIL, scheduled from December 28, 2024, to February 1, 2025, will be held at two venues-Rourkela for the men's edition and Ranchi for the women's edition. The competition will feature four teams, with plans to introduce two more teams in the second season.

Several Indian international stars found new teams during the auction. Navneet Kaur (Rs 19 lakh), Bichu Devi Kharibam (Rs 16 lakh), and Deepika (Rs 20 lakh) were picked up by Delhi SG Pipers, while Odisha Warriors secured Ishika Chaudhary (Rs 16 lakh) and Neha Goyal (Rs 10 lakh).

In response to a request from unsold players to lower their base price, several athletes, including Madhuri Kindo, Jyoti Chhatri, and Deepika Soreng, found new homes in the league after reducing their base price to Rs 2 lakh.