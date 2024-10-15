RJD Will Contest Polls In Jharkhand & Bihar Under INDIA Bloc: Tejashwi Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday confirmed that the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly and the by-elections for four seats in Bihar will be contested under the INDIA bloc.

Yadav emphasised the alliance's unity and determination to challenge the NDA in both states, stating, "We are part of the INDIA bloc and also in the in Jharkhand. We will contest under this banner and defeat the NDA in the upcoming elections."

When asked about the specifics of seat-sharing in Jharkhand, Yadav explained that the final distribution of seats would be decided later. However, he expressed confidence that the RJD and other INDIA bloc members would contest both the Jharkhand election and the Bihar by-elections together.

The statement came as Yadav was on his way to Banka to participate in the second phase of the Karyakarta Darshan cum Samvad program, which begins on October 16, as part of ongoing efforts to engage with party workers and strengthen party strategy.

The upcoming elections are expected to be a significant test of the INDIA bloc's unity and effectiveness against the NDA.

When asked about Giriraj Singh's upcoming Hindu Swabhiman Yatra in Bihar, aimed at awakening people, Tejashwi Yadav responded with sarcasm, questioning, "Who is asleep?"

Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, took a sharp dig at Giriraj Singh, stating that despite being a union minister in Narendra Modi's government, Singh appears to be "jobless."

Yadav further criticised the nature of such campaigns, accusing Singh and other BJP leaders of focusing on divisive politics.

"These people have only one word - to spread violence and hatred in society. He is going on this Yatra to do the same in Bihar," Yadav remarked, highlighting what he perceives as the BJP's reliance on communal issues rather than addressing substantive challenges.

Advocating for discussions on real and progressive issues, Yadav emphasised the need to focus on topics like education, unemployment, and migration, rather than stoking Hindu-Muslim divisions.

"He is going to awaken the public, but the public will awaken him," underscoring his belief that the people will see through such divisive efforts.